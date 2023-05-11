Madiha Imam, husband set couple goals with new romantic pictures from date night

DUBAI – Pakistani star couple Madiha Imam and husband Moji Basar set new couple goals as two shared new romantic pictures from a beautiful dinner.

Congratulations are in order for the Ishq Jalebi star who is having a honeymoon in UAE as the duo shared lovely moments together.

In the latest pictures, the duo flaunted glam on a delightful date night. Known for her flawless style, Madiha wooed fans with her stunning beige saree. The beige attire complemented Madiha who was clicked with a big smile on her face.

The pictures, which are no less than a delight for fans, shows the two having a romantic dinner while the ambiance of the eatery was enough to melt fans’ heart. Besides the pictures from the table, she also dropped her beautiful solo clicks.

Here are a few moments from the night out:

Earlier this month, social media sites were all flooded with pictures of the wedding and reception of Madiha and Moji.