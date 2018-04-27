Madiha Gohar’s death deeply condoled

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Aurat Foundation is deeply saddened to hear Madiha Gohar‘s death, an artist, social and women rights activist, founder of Ajoka Theatre and founder member Women Action Forum. In 1983 Madiha Gauhar and her husband Shahid Nadeem founded Ajoka Theater. In spite of her western education, Gauhara did not limit her practice to classical western theater techniques. Instead, she mixed authentic Pakistani elements with contemporary sentiments.

With Ajoka, Gauhar has performed in Pakistan and other countries in the region such as India Bangladesh Nepal and Srilanka and, as well as in several countries in Europe. Madiha Gohar worked for women rights and presented stage dramas aimed to create awareness among the women folk and marginalized group of society. She was nominated for best actress drama serial in a supporting role in the first Indus drama award 2005.

She was also awarded prestigious Prince Claus Award and pride of performance by the president of Pakistan. During a condolence meeting at Aurat Foundation, Mumtaz Mughal, Resident Director Aurat Foundation Lahore said, ‘we have lost a legendary artist and women right activist and will never forget her contributions for the women movement. Her struggle to raise the issue and fundamental rights of women and marginalized groups of society as well as to change the patriarchal taboos through theatre and teleplays will, however, remain a source of inspiration for us and Pakistani women’. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may the Almighty give his family members the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.