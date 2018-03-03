Madiha backs off her previous video statement

Staff Reporter

In a fresh development in Intezar murder case, Madiha, the only eye witness has given a new confusing statement before the JIT, denying her previously posted video claims of seeking security.

In her new statement before the JIT probing Intezar murder case, Madiha has claimed that Kazim Shah had took her to Intezar’s house against her will at midnight (03:00am), where she was forced to make the statement, adding that Ishtiaq Ahmed’s lawyer made her video with his personal phone and uploaded it on social media without her consent. The video went viral on internet in which she can be seen requesting the concerned authorities for her security.

“The statement in the video is not with my consent, however, the first statement is true.” Madiha stated.

In wake of her new statement, police said that the act of taking out a girl from her house without her consent and compelling her to give a forced statement to upload on social media is a breach of law, even when an investigation team is working on the case.