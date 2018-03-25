Madhu Lal Hussain Urs starts

City Reporter

The three-day 430th annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Madhu Lal Husain started in area, here on Saturday.

Devotees made their way to the shrine where they laid wreaths and lit clay lamps to participate in the Mela Chiraghan (the festival of lights).

The district government has also announced a local holiday on Saturday in connection with the annual Urs.

However, devotees from across the country would attend the Urs celebrations while the provincial government has taken stringent security arrangements.