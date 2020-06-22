Madaris demand reopening of educational activities

Jammat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government should immediately allow the religious seminaries resume their educational activities across the country.

Talking to the representatives of Madaris on Sunday, he said that around four months were passed to the closure of deni madaris which led the irreparable loss to the education of 3.5million students of seminaries.

Teachers were hand to mouth and parents of the students were worried about their children’s education, he said, asking the government to devise a plan with the consultation of Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris and announce date for the opening of seminaries.

He said the government should shun the practice of pressurizing the Madaris. He said the rulers were following the western agenda and trying to damage the Islamic identity of the country.

He said the plan, however, will not succeed. He said the JI and Ittehad-e-Tanzemaat-e-Madaris will launch a movement if the seminaries were not allowed to resume their educational activities.

Senator Sirajul Haq said the government failed to fulfill its promise and failed to introduce reforms in any sectors. In the prevailing circumstance, instead of fighting against the Covid-19, he said, the government was trying to get control of hospitals in Karachi.

He said the doctors and paramedics were not being given the PPEs and hospitals were running out of capacity but the prime minister and his teams were issuing least concerned towards addressing the real issues.

He said the agriculture sector was on the verge of collapse as locust destroyed crops on thousands of acres in the country.

But, he added, the farmers were not paid any compensation and no strategy was devised to mitigate the issue. He said the government was reluctant in taking actions against sugar and flour mafia.