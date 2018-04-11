Macron to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year

Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of the year, according to a statement released by Élysée Palace.

During talks on Sunday, which lasted three hours, Macron assured Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that France was an ally of the Kingdom.

The statement said the fruitful discussions enhanced a personal understanding between the two leaders, further cementing the strong bilateral relations.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to sign a “strategic partnership” with Macron in the Élysée Palace on Tuesday. France is hoping to profit from the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to forge a new kind of commercial relationship.

Macron spent an hour on Sunday night taking the crown prince around one of the highlights of the current Paris cultural diary: a new exhibition by the revolutionary 19th-century French painter Eugene Delacroix.

The two men later dined together at a restaurant at the museum, spending two hours in talks that were expected to have covered wars and crises in the Middle East, as well as sources of friction between the leaders.—Agencies