Macron returns empty handed

Rizwan Ghani

THERE was not much hope that Macron would succeed in convincing Trump to respect Iran nuclear deal, return to globalisation and climate change. It proved true. In her latest meeting with Trump, Merkel equally failed to make any headway on Iran deal, NATO and trade issues in her latest meeting with Trump. At the same time EU has said that it is ready to wage trade war with US. In terms of Iran deal, both Merkel and Macron should have gone to the UN (IAEA) instead of Trump. The deal was flawed from the outset because it was reached outside the UN. The IAEA had repeatedly given clean chit to Iran on NPT. But the West wanted to protect balance of power in the Middle East and protect nuclear status of Israel in the region. Since the deal was reached outside the UN setup so Trump can walk away from the deal without any fear of international accountability while protecting nuclear status of Israel.

It is clear that Trump is going to walk out of the Iran deal but it may not be as early as May. He is going to wrap up US-North Korea trade-off in which he is going to tacitly recognize its nuclear status in exchange for continuation of US military bases in South Korea. The UN (IAEA) should be the one deciding on North Korea not Trump, Beijing or Seoul. The world should support Koreans to unite under their agreed Sunshine Policy and demand end military occupation of South Korea. On the trade and economic fronts, Trump is on the weaker wicket. China and the EU have every potential to weaken US global trade interests in Asia and Europe. Trump is banking on bilateral trade alliances including returning to TPP. But he has wasted yet another opportunity of having better trade relations with Germany by complaining of $150bn US trade deficit with Germany during Merkel’s visit. In his efforts to appease his base in US, Trump is ignoring growing integration of Europe and Asia including China’s train network expansion.

Trump’s protectionist policy could win him upcoming elections but it will undermine America’s trade, job and economic interests. German exports have crossed $1.1 trillion in 2016. He has picked a trade war with China which is world’s second largest economy and importing giant. Although Trump has backtracked on China sanctions but he has failed to address underlying causes that are adversely impacting US exports, job and economy. At the international level, national (US) protectionism is outdated to deal with ever evolving job markets. Automation is fast replacing human work force. 80% jobs in automobile industry have transferred to robots. Expansion of electric cars have compounded the problem and decimated need for allied supply chains as engines grow simpler. Big businesses are shifting to robots including Amazon to cut business costs and increase profits. Similarly, the incorporation of information technology is randomly cutting need of human workers in traditional service sector.

Broadly speaking, capitalist based existing economic models are unable to deal with 21st Century challenges. In advanced economies, governments have shifted jobs to private sectors. With perpetual tax reliefs to big businesses in US and Europe, there is stagnation in wages in last 30 (UK) to 50 years (USA). Without increase in taxes on big businesses, governments cannot increase wages, have strong economies, create jobs, give pensions, healthcare, education, housing or individual safety. Arguably, in post 2008 banking crises, the American and most European leaders supported Wall Street at the cost of public or the Main Street. Obama’s bailout to banks is going to cost $17tn dollar in cumulative costs to the American taxpayer. The states don’t have funds for public services and social security. It has increased anti-immigration policies, protectionism and nationalism which in turn are undermining economies, jobs and peace at national and international levels.

Netanyahu’s presentation ahead of May 12 should be discarded as pack of lies just like Powel’s Iraq’s WMD presentation. The UN should pass resolution for denuclearisation of Israel to denuclearise Middle East. The UN and EU human rights setups should bring Netanyahu to book for killing scores of Palestinians as part of their global, regional and national responsibilities. Finally, Macron and Merkel have left empty handed from White House. It shows that Trump is fast running out of friends. In terms of Iran and North Korea, the UN should decide the cases not Trump. Based on IAEA reports, there is no NPT case against Iran.The major world powers, the UN, the EU should therefore play their role to help protect interests of Iran as it is being done in the case of North Korea. The world does not need another standoff after North Korea and ongoing wars in ME.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.