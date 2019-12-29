Macron left isolated

Paris

Emmanuel

Macron is increasingly isolated, reportedly refusing to heed advice about how to end the strikes over pension reforms that have triggered one of the most serious crises of his presidency. The unpopular president’s mentors have tried to persuade him to soften a key part of the reforms: raising the age at which most workers can retire on a full pension from 62 to 64. However, the reformist, pro-business president is determined not to do what a previous government did when faced with prolonged strikes over pension reforms 24 years ago and back down. Mr Macron believes that he must maintain his pension reforms intact.