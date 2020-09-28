Macron assails Lebanon’s political leaders

Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron assailed Hezbollah and the entire Lebanese political class on Sunday. He warned of a new civil war if the politicians can’t set aside personal and religious interests to unlock international aid and save Lebanon from economic collapse. But Macron said France wouldn’t impose sanctions on anyone in its former protectorate — for now. And he clung to his proposed road map to break Lebanon’s political stalemate despite Saturday’s resignation of its prime minister-designate, which throws Macron’s plan into question. “I’m ashamed of the Lebanese political leaders.—AP