Macro economic environment promoting corporatization

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Improvement in the macroeconomic environment of the country has led to increased incorporation of companies in FY 2017. The Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan incorporated 8286 companies in FY 2017 compared to 6200 companies in FY 2016. The incorporation of companies has seen tremendous increase of 109.24% growth during 2013-2017. This trend continued during current fiscal year as Q1 FY 2018 has seen 64% growth compared to the corresponding quarter last year. This is reflective of the reforms undertaken by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.