Machine operator killed during anti-encroachment operation

An unidentified persons opened fire and killed a machine operator during an anti-encroachment operationin Karachi’s Surjani Town.

According to the details, during the anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town Sector 8, the machine operator was killed by unknown person’s firing after which additional police force was called to control the situation.

Police officials stated that the alleged land grabbers opened fire and started pelting stones on the KDA Anti-encroachment team before the operation even started, resulting in killing one machine operator.

During an anti-encroachment operation, the armed suspects and anti-encroachment police exchanged fire.