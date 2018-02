Machiavellian politics of PDP, BJP exposed: Sagar

Srinagar

National Conference on Thursday held a high-level meeting of senior functionaries from Kashmir Province and reviewed the progress of forthcoming programs to be held at central, district and block levels of the province.

According to party statement, the meeting was chaired by NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar and attended by Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Zone in charges Mohammad Akbar Lone, Ali Mohammad Dar, Provincial President Women’s Wing Shamima Firdous, District Presidents Peer Afaq Ahmad, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Ab Majeed Bhat, Dr Mohammad Shafi, Gh Mohiuddin Mir, GR Naaz, Political Secretary to Working President Tanvir Sadiq, Provincial Vice President Mushtaq Guroo, Provincial Secretary Advocate Showkat.—GK