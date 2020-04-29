Machiavelli and Government’s policies

Rizwan Ghani

THE government has given a handful of policies. In view of the public opinion they need to be reviewed so that finalized version can be included in the budget. The time of electables is over and now government has to uphold its promise of accountability. So going by the Machiavellian standards, promise of accountability can be done by holding inquiries and removing corrupt ministers and lawmakers one by one and then filling their seats by holding by-elections. The success of idea lies in speed of its execution. The construction industry policy will not work in its current form. It should be only for potential homeowners. Following changes can make the policy successful, avoid corruption and make best use of public funds. Poor, for whom the housing scheme is being built, should be given ownership rights of the places where they reside. Then, give them Rs.3lac loan to improve their houses and toilets and Rs.1lac for 4G internet, modem, smart phones, computers and where possible rooftop renewable energy units. The government should provide these areas with utility services, sewerage, pathways, small parks, education (vocational, technical and IT) and healthcare setups. As per SBP data, 510,000 became unemployed in 2018 and this number will grow due to Covid-19. So, it would be better to keep them close to their workplaces and neighbourhoods and avoid having ghost towns. All this will save government from corruption, billions in subsidy and allied complications.

By giving 2.4 million government servants (every 67th person) Rs 3-5 million loan on 5% interest rate for plot and house, two million units can be built in the next two years. The infrastructure exists in the form of House Building Finance Corporation, city development authorities and bureaucracy. All government has to do is to ensure that city development authorities like CDA, LDA, MDA etc provide 3,5,7, 10 marla plots within 6 months for house building, and allocate infrastructure development funds in the June budget. Under Chief Secretaries, Commissioners can deliver the result provided government ends interference of political governing boards, retired employees and private builders mafia blocking schemes in these development authorities. In this regard, the planned Rs. 2.2-2.4 million per unit subsidy can be used to provide electricity, gas, water, building roads, bridges, healthcare, education, security setups and affordable transport ( trams/trains) system in these schemes. Similarly, house building loans should also be given to all those people who own 3,5,7, or 10 marla plots and have regular source of income. Like the past, the release of approved loan for entire house should be linked to stage-wise building progress of the house (i.e foundation, roof). It will add 18 percent income of these government servants out of total 35 percent income, which they are now paying for rent (UK report).

It is the quickest way to use construction industry to boost economy and keep entire program free of corruption. It does not require reinventing the entire house-building wheel. All it needs is clear policy, allocation of funds in budget, good governance, accountability and transparency: a test of true leadership at every level to use construction industry plan to kick start the domestic consumption based economy, create tens of thousands of jobs and support 40-45 local industries which will help expand revenue and end reliance on foreign debt. In terms of renegotiating IPP contracts, the government needs to use UN energy policy under SDG, climate change and power plants emissions criteria to meet clean energy requirement. If they are injurious to health, then they cannot be paid. Reportedly, asthma and pollution are contributing to epidemics or pandemics with potential to stifle economies. Like many countries, Pakistan should adopt renewable energy to power the country, especially domestic sector rooftop by giving ten-year loan. This amount can be recovered in installments through deduction from electric bills and government buying surplus amount from the houses.The distribution of money in Ehsaas program has raised serious questions. Government should clarify them in terms of corruption, favouritism and spreading of Covid-19 due to resultant chaos. Why only a selected bank and contractors were used to distribute aid? Why were physical branches of all banks (20,000), ATMs (14,000), post offices (13,000) and NADRA setups (800) not used instead? In this regard, government needs to make the policy rationale public.

Message service could have used to stagger days, shifts and timings to make distribution process more safer and convenient. Media reports show involvement of same group in huge amount of privatization corruption ($23.8bn) during Musharraf era including Pak-Arab Fertilizer Factory Multan for Rs 14bn with land of Rs 40bn (Privatisation, corruption considered synonymous in Pakistan, 15 Sept., 2008, The News). The point is government failed to uphold transparency and act responsibly. Finally, the idea of 750,000 volunteer force has failed in the UK. Our government cannot use volunteering to introduce west-based infamous culture of working without pay while the higher ups earn salaries in millions. If government wants people to work, they should be paid. And if they will be paid then they should be hired as per merit system. Our youth is very precious and they should not be exposed to dangers of pandemic. For a change, ruling elite should try and make their children volunteers, stand in line to receive money or work without PPE in the healthcare facilities to see how it feels.

—The writer is senior political analyst based in Islamabad.