Maarka Badhber ka Hero launched

Raza Naqvi

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that in rooting out terrorism from the country, Pakistan Army has played a vital and paramount role by giving numerous sacrifices and ensured the security of the country.

He said this while addressing a book launching ceremony here in Fatima Jinnah Hall Attock. Professor Zaheer Qandeel has written the book ‘Maarka Badhber ka Hero on the biography of Captain Asfandyar Bokhari Shaheed.

Senior Vice President PMLN Saleem Shahzad organized the ceremony. The Federal Minister said that our enemies for their vested interests have imposed terrorism on our country. He said, in 2013, when former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif took over the reign of the Govt, he vowed to root out terrorism at any cost. The Minister said that Pakistan Army played a vital role in rooting out terrorism. He paid rich tributes to Asfandyar Shaheed and also lauded the efforts of Professor Zaheer for writing the biography of the Shaheed.