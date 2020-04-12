M6 construction to start by 2020 end: CPEC chief

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD The construction work on the Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway is likely to start by end of 2020, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Sunday. In a tweet, he said the construction of Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway had already been approved and process of land acquisition was in progress. He informed that the tendering process for the project was likely to begin in a couple of months. The Chairman CPECA further informed that w ith completion of S u k k u r – H y d e r a b a d motorway, entire Eastern Route of CPEC from Peshaw ar to Karachi would be the motorway and travel time would be down by almost half. The government has already announced that this project w ould be constructed through private sector on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis. The Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway (M6) is a project to be executed under National Highw ay Authority. The project cost is estimated at Rs 204.28 billion and it would take 33 months to complete. The 300-km motorway project starting from Sukkur will pass through Khairpur, Naushehro Feroze, Naw ab Shah, Matiari, Hala and Jamshoro and terminate at Hyderabad.