M A Jinnah University accredited with ACCA & CIMA

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU), Karachi, has now been accredited with Association of Chartered Certified Accounting (ACCA) and Chartered Institute of Management and Accounting (CIMA).

As a result of this accreditation the students who will take admissions in four years degree program, BS – Accounting & Finance, starting from next semester in February this year, will be eligible to get exemption in eight papers of ACCA and six papers of CIMA.

This was announced by Associate Dean, MAJU, Dr. Shujaat Mubarak, at an online live program at Facebook which was arranged by Admission Department of the University last evening.

Senior faculty members, Finance Department, Abdul Ghaffar, Mutaher Hussain, Abdul Whab and Hassan Aftab were also present on the occasion who also answered various question asked by the students about admission in BS- Accounting & Finance degree program.

Dr. Shujaat Mubarak told the students that “we have launched BS- Accounting & Finance degree program to provide qualified Accountants and Financial Officials to meet the requirement of our job market”. He said that it has become imperative for an Accountant or Financial Officer to become a member of any professional body.

He explained that the exemption of 14 papers of ACCA and CIMA during study in BS-Accounting & Finance will provide them a great relief to clear remaining papers of ACCA and CIMA which will provide them a good opportunity to start a good career and bright future.—APP

