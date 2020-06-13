Lyricist Shakeel Sohail passes away

News Desk

Songwriter Shakeel Sohail passed away Thursday night. The lyricist suffered a heart attack. He was 55. His nephew shared the tragic news. Shakeel Sohail was known as one of the most sought after songwriters in the country; his work included tracks such as Superstar’s ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ and Parwaaz Hai Junoon’s ‘Thaam Lo’. He penned quite a few lyrics for Atif Aslam, his latest track – that came out Thursday – being a collaboration with the singer as well.