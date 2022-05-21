Lyon has beaten Barcelona Femeni 3-1 to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Amadine Henry, Ada Hegerberg, and Catarina Macario all scored within 35 minutes before Alecia Putellas scored to reduce the deficit for the defending champions.

Barcelona’s fusillade in the second half did not change to the scoreline as Lyon sealed their eighth Women’s Champions League trophy.

Barca, who were beaten in the second leg of their semifinal, showed the same rust in the opening stages in Juventus Stadium.

Henry capitalized on the slow start by firing in the first goal in the 6th minute of the game.

The midfielder won the ball herself before cutting inside on her right foot and firing a rocket of a shot from distance into the top corner.

Ada Hegerberg, the competition’s all-time top scorer, added a second.

The striker found just enough space in the penalty box to squeeze a precise downward header from Selma Bacha’s cross into the net in the 23rd minute.

Ten minutes later she effectively put the game out of reach by setting up Catarina Macario at the far post for the simplest of finishes.

Alexia Putellas pulled one back for Barca before the break before the Catalans went scorched earth in search of goals in the second half, forcing Lyon back but struggling to make the most of their chances.

Patricia Guijarra’s lob from inside the center clattered off the bar and substitute Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic blazed a volley just wide with the goal at her mercy.

The scoreline remained unchanged until the final whistle giving Lyon a record-extending 8th Champions League crown.

Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor made history as the first to win the competition as both a player and a coach.

For Ada Hegerberg it was her 6th title as a player.

Despite the loss it has been another stellar campaign for the former champions.

Barcelona Femeni only lost twice this season while setting numerous attendance records on their way and winning all of their league matches.