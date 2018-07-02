Lyari Is strong fort of PPP, claims Asif Zardari

KARACHI : Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP), Asif Ali Zardari on Monday while reacting over the incident of hurling stones at Bilawal’s rally in Lyari said Lyari has proved that it is a strong fort of PPP.

Asif Ali Zardari said that God and masses will protect Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, those who were afraid of Shaheed Benazir are angry over Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today.

He advised his party workers to remain calm and cool.

On the other hand, Chairman of Senate’s Standing Committee of Home, Senator Rehman Malik has taken notice of the hurling stones over motorcade of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Lyari.

He has summoned IG Sindh and Secretary Home in the matter.

Both have been asked to file the report of the incident soon.

He strongly condemned attacked over Bilawal’s motorcade and said that incident in the present situation cannot be ignored.

Yesterday, during election campaign of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s rally was pelted with stones in Lyari.

The residents of Bihar Colony stopped Bilawal’s rally from travelling to Lyari and chanted slogans against him.

Some disgruntled protesters also resorted to vandalism and broke the windows of a car, which was a part of PPP chief’s caravan.

Speaking about the incident, PPP leader Yousaf Baloch said that protesters can never fall to the level that it did in Lyari.“Those protesting do not belong to PPP,” he remarked, adding that protesters belonged to their political rivals such as Muttahida Qaumi Movement among others.