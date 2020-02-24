Lyari gang war activist among 19 arrested

Staff Reporter The Rangers and police in joint operation arrested 19 suspects, including a suspected activist of Lyari Gang War (LGW), from different areas of the metropolis. The suspected member of LGW namely Bilal alias Irani was arrested from Kalri area Lyari, said the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers on Monday. Ten suspects identified as Mohammad Arif Hussain, Abid Siddique, Mehboob Murtaza Ali, Irfan Ahmed alias Gunderi, Nadeem alias Gundari, Nadeem alias Bangali, Sheikh Muhammad Bilaj alias Bilal, Syed Saddam Hussein, Hamza, Ali Abid and Riaz Ahmed were arrested from the areas of Malir, Azizabad, Madina Colony, Al-Falah, Meethadar, Napier and Tipu Sultan. The suspects were arrested in connection with the robberies, motorcycle theft, possessing illegal weapons and numerous other street crimes. The Rangers have recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods and drugs from the possession of the accused