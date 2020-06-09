Lyari building collapse death toll climbs to 13

The death toll in the Karachi building collapse incident rose to 13 on Tuesday as three more bodies were taken from under the debris of the collapsed building. According to details, the body of a 32-year old woman was recovered from amidst the rubble by rescue workers on Tuesday morning. The five-storey building collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari on Sunday night leaving its residents stuck under the debris. The site of the incident has seen rescue and relief efforts pick up pace as the morning sun rose, many residents are still under the rubble and fears of the numbers of those dead and injured in the incident still loom large. Rangers – Sindh and local police are using heavy machinery to lift up heavy concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the building’s remains. DG Rangers also visited the collapsed building site and reviewed the rescue and relief activities. Earlier, (SBCA) had said that the five-story building was 25 to 30 years old and was in tatters.