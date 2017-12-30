LWMC year-ender report

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Lahore Waste Management Company is striving hard to achieve the ultimate objective of Clean Lahore since its inception and undoubtedly has attained it to a pronounced extent. Particularly in last one year LWMC has done a commendable job to accomplish its long-term goals and objectives. During the year 2017 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) removed a total of some 22 Lac 50 thousand tons of waste from across the city.

Some 37,500 waste related complaints were received on helpline 1139 which were resolved on priority basis. LWMC launched nearly 300 massive cleanliness awareness campaigns across the city especially in educational institutions, markets, parks, and squares to inform and sensitize citizens on sanitation mainly to appeal them to make use of waste bins while disposing of their waste.

Year‘s biggest awareness campaign during Eidul Azha 2017 LWMC approached known Film and TV star John Rambo (Afzal Khan) to participate in awareness raising activities. Mr. Khan participated and appreciated role of LWMC in maintaining cleanliness in the city he also symbolically swept the roads and distributed waste bags among the citizens.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), while pursuing its vision and mission to change provincial metropolitan into Sohna Lahore through transforming and modernizing solid waste management system.

2 cells of Pakistan’s first sanitary landfill site at Lakhoder are working properly and waste is being dumped in an environment friendly manner whereas the construction of remaining cells is about to begin. The old dumpsite at Mehmood booti is completely shut down and its rehabilitation has been started, as in the first phase plantation of trees is ongoing.

LWMC sold 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste to DG Khan Cement for the production of RDF (Refused derived fuel). From 80K tons of waste 45K ton RDF was produced. This help in fuel generation and reduction of waste overall.

During the year-2017 LWMC enforcement wing imposed fine to 13000people (worth PKR 15,292,500) who were directly responsible for improper disposal of waste and abusing solid waste management system rules in the city.

LWMC also took the new initiative of introducing PSO fuel cards and replaced the old system. With the implementation of this system, LWMC managed to control the previous leakages and unnecessary consumption of fuel.

LWMC set up free medical camps for medical check up and screening of its employees. Workers work under high-risk environmental conditions leading to diseases such as hepatitis despite adopting precautionary measures and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for their safety. Keeping in the consideration LWMC organizes medical camps for their proper and timely medical checkup.

Special training for workers and staff during the year was also conducted frequently to enhance the capacity for better performance. In this context HRIS (Human Resource Information System) was introduced to facilitate the workers /staff.

LWMC provided state of the art cleanliness services during Independence cup matches and PSL final at Qaddafi stadium. CM Punjab also appreciated LWMC for its commendable services during the matches.

Further LWMC in collaboration with Health Department is working to safely dispose hospital/medical waste from Private and Public Hospitals including17 major teaching hospitals and Basic Health Units of Lahore. Initially, necessary actions are taking place to reactivate the incinerator already installed at Children hospital with the capacity of 2 to 2.5 ton. Designing and procurement is in process for Installation and operation of Autoclave Facility of 15 Ton capacity which will be sufficient to cater medical waste of major hospitals of the city. State of the art IT-based system will be introduced for safe collection, transportation and monitoring of medical waste which will reduce the risk of its illegal buying and selling.

The vision of Chief Minister Punjab is to cater energy crisis &all possible avenues have been explored, the establishment of Bio Gas plant at Rakh Chandrai is another initiative of LWMC. The project is in the planning phase and would be able to produce 19,000 m3 / day Biogas from cow dung.

Projection of LWMC at International level: World Bank collected data from LWMC to publish in its annual report “What a Waste – A Global Review of Solid Waste Management”.

During Year 2017 LWMC became the member of following International associations: (1) International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) – (June 2017) (2) International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) – (23.Nov.2017), (3) Climate & Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) – (30.Jan.2017) and (4) World Biogas Association (WBA) – (1.Aug.2017).

Waste to Energy Project was a milestone to be achieved. A consortium of Chinese companies will be establishing WTE plant at Lakhodair. LWMC will ensure provision of 2000 tons of municipal solid waste on daily basis for production of 40 MW electricity.

LWMC Introduced latest Office automation and E-Filling system in the organization in collaboration with PITB. LWMC and PITB inked MoU for E-Filling & Office Automation System. The systems will ensure increased transparency and security of internal and external correspondence and promote Paperless culture in public sector.

LWMC lifted animal and municipal waste during EidUlAzha 2017 which was more than 50,000 tons and was a RECORD in comparison to previous stats.

It was the matter of an honor for LWMC when Government of Punjab intends to give the additional responsibility of the waste management of 3 districts to LWMC.

In addition to all of this LWMC is also working on initiative Saaf Dehat Program of worthy CM Punjab and dedicated team more than500 workers along with machinery for this project.