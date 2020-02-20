LWMC vows to continue Zero Waste Operation

A Lahore Waste Management Company tireless effort to clean Lahore continues. In this regard LWMC chairman and managing director visited multiple areas of the city to ensure effective cleanliness operation. They visited Thokar Niaz Baig, Johar Town, Faisal Town, Rehmanpura ,Sabzazar, Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Shad Bagh, Gol Bagh, Gulberg, Shadman, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Darogawala, wahga Town,. Ferozepur Road, GarhiShahu, Abbot Road, Makkah Colony, Icchara, Mozang.

MD Rao Imtiaz Ahmad directed all the staff to remain in field till the successful completion of zero waste operation and to ensure timely lifting of waste from every nook and corner of the city.

He further added that maintaining cleanliness in the city was our top most priority. It was added by him LWMC has cleared all the backlog of waste from the city. LWMC lifted more than 5800 tons of waste in an environment friendly manner whereas the operation was still underway.

Rao Imtiaz Ahmad stated that we would not sit contentedly until the completion of zero waste operation and all resources would be used to provide citizens clean environment. All teams of LWMC were in the field. He also added that citizens will not be disappointed and LWMC will complete its Zero Waste Operation successfully.

He directed all officers for strict compliance and to resolve public complaints. He stated citizens should also participate and play their vital role in proper disposal of solid waste whereas they can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 for their waste related complaints or can use mobile based application Clean Lahore.