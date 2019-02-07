LWMC to launch new Cleanliness campaign

Staff Repoter

On the directions of Managing Director LWMC Mr. Khalid Nazir LWMC will launch new cleanliness and awareness campaign Sab Karengy Saaf Lahore in the month of March which will be followed by celebrating 29th March as Cleanliness Day.

MD LWMC stated that the campaign will be executed formally on 1st march whereas the department will make extra ordinary cleanliness arrangements in the city which will comprise of Zero Waste Operation, installation of new waste bins in sore areas, special cleanliness operation in narrow streets of the city.

All stake holders will be on board for the said campaign whereas the department will conduct special awareness activities in educational institutes, markets, residential areas, rural side of the city.

MD LWMC said that department will use all possible resources to provide excellent cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore as it is our prime responsibility he also took a meeting with Top Turk management and directed them to ensure all their resources, machinery and man power to work efficiently, clearance of open plots and effective response to the public complaints.

Further MD LWMC stated that department will mark 29th March as cleanliness day and this day will be celebrated every year in order to mobilize, engage public to highlight importance of cleanliness and role of citizens in keeping Lahore clean, he briefed that on 29th march LWMC will conduct exclusive cleanliness and awareness activities that includes corner meetings, door to door awareness campaign, awareness seminars, awareness walks etc.

Later MD LWMC appealed to the citizens of Lahore for their prompt cooperation with the department as without their cooperation department cannot achieve the objective of Clean Lahore.

Share on: WhatsApp