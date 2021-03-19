LWMC to launch Clean Lahore Volunteers Program

LWMC is planning to launch different programs including the launch of the Clean Lahore Volunteers Program, launch of Internship Program.

A special meeting held at LWMC head office to share progress on the cleanliness of Lahore was informed about the decision.

Secretary LG &CD Noor-ul Amin Mengal, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, Deputy CEO Tariq Hussain Bhatti, Member Board of Directors Karamat Ullah Chaudhary, Barrister Amir Zafar Khan, and heads of all departments attended the meeting.

Important decisions were taken to make the sanitation system in the city more efficient and effective.

The heads of all the departments presented reports regarding the decisions made in the previous BOD meeting, According to the LWMC spokesperson, the work of boundary walls around all the temporary collection points of the city is in the final stages while temporary collection points of Shadman, Moon Market and Ghaziabad have been cleared.

Furthermore, areas of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Wagah Town, Shalimar Town, Samanabad Town has been cleared. Most of the cantonment and railway points are also being cleared by the LWMC.

LWMC has started routine operations by clearing the entire backlog from the city. The procurement of containers and uniforms is also being ensured on an emergency basis.

In order to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the city LWMC is planning to launch different programs including the launch of the Clean Lahore Volunteers Program, launch of Internship Program, setting up of the Research and Development Wing as well as raising awareness among masses through community mobilization program.

Secretary LG & CD also paid a visit to the LWMC video wall and stated that LWMC should start working on projects i.e. Waste to Energy projects, Compost Plant, Material Recovery Facility (MRF), and Biogas Plant. Every possible step should be taken to make Lahore a clean city.

The commitment of Mission Clean Lahore should be maintained by resolving the complaints of the citizens on priority basis.

New and modern machinery is required to provide the best cleanliness services to the citizens of Lahore. The availability of new machinery should be ensured by auctioning off the old machinery.

Moreover, CEO LWMC said that the department is working day and night to maintain cleanliness in the city.

The purchase of containers and uniforms is also being ensured on an emergency basis. LWMC compost plant will be revived to make compost from organic waste.

Compost plant would prove to be another addition to many other environment-friendly initiatives of LWMC for handling waste in a modern and sustainable way.