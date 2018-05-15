LWMC to ensure cleanliness in Ramazan Bazars

Salim Ahmed

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC),in close coordination with Municipal Cooperation Lahore, has taken special measures to maintain overall cleanliness particularly efficientcollection of solid wastefrom31 Ramadan Bazaars established across the city under MCL. 220 sanitary workers along with necessary tools and gadgets have been deployed in two shifts.Special arrangements have also been made for mechanical sweeping & washing of surrounding areas with special focus on timely collection of waste on regular basis.93 waste containers and 138 waste bins have been placed and installed in all Ramzan Bazars depending upon requirement in order to facilitate shopkeepers and buyers for proper disposal of waste and control littering.

Moreover, dedicated sanitary crew will also be deployed in major markets,IftarDasterkhawans, graveyards and mosques for cleaning activities on regular and weekly basis. Operations will be monitored using android mobiles particularly in video wall control room. Deputy General Manager Operations Asif Iqbal, Senior Manager Sohail Anwar Malik, Senior Manager Operations Murtaza Chaudhary along with their team will also supervise operations in order to ensure Standard Operating Procedures. Waste related complaints received on official helpline 1139 and any other means will be redressed on priority bases as helpline 1139 has been put on alert in wake of Ramzan and monsoon season.

Communication Department will deploy teams of social mobilizers along with awareness literature to brief and aware shopkeepers and buyers on proper disposal of waste with aim to facilitate smooth implementation of plan.

Awareness campaigns will be conducted in collaboration with MCL and TMA officials in all Ramzan Bazars.Acting Managing Director LWMC NusratTufail Gill appealed to the citizens to keep Ramzan Bazar Clean and cooperate with LWMC staff. Incase of any waste related problem please dial LWMC helpline;he also stated that LWMC will provide special cleanliness services during the holy month of Ramzan.