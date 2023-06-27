LAHORE – Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has finalized arrangements for collection, storage, transportation and disposal of offal/animal waste during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha.

A control room has been set up for monitoring cleanliness drive and addressing public complaints.

LWMC will distribute 1.2 million biodegradable bags among citizens for proper disposal of offal/animal waste. The waste bags will be made available free of cost at all cattle markets, 281 union council camps, zonal offices, big mosques and Eidgahs along with awareness material.

As many as 3499 pickups will be hired for the operation. These pickups will be deployed in all UCs for collection of animal waste.

LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of 190 Ijtemahi Qurbangahs by providing additional resources i.e. pickups, containers, trolleys etc. In addition to containers, 106 temporary waste storage points will be set up in different areas.

LWMC will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points. Administration of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collect and transport waste from temporary designated points only. Similarly, special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured near and around Eidgahs/Mosques.