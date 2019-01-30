LWMC to develop mobile App to address complaints

Staff Reporter

After formally taking the charge as Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company Mr. Khalid Nazir holds media talk at LWMC head office. GM HR & Admin Mr. Farrukh Butt, GM Procurement Mr. Waqar Butt, Chief Financial Officer Mr. Mansoor Khalil,General Manager Operations Mr. Sohail Anwar Malik, Head of Communication Mr. Jamil Khawar followed by other senior officials were present at the Media Talk.

CEO Mr. Khalid Nazir while talking to the journalist stated that LWMC will adopt all possible measures to ensure exceptional cleanliness condition in the city and soon sanitation condition will speak for itself. He added that citizens hold a very important social responsibility of proper disposal of solid waste rather than littering.

CEO Mr. Khalid briefed the media persons that in order to facilitate citizens and swift redressal of their complaints LWMC will develop a mobile application in collaboration with PITB he also highlighted to increase the level of awareness among public by conducting awareness campaigns in the city. In his concluding remarks CEO LWMC expressed gratitude to all journalists for coming and emphasized the positive role of media in the society.

