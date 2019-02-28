LWMC starts selling Beliya

Waste Management Company (LWMC) is operating its Compost Plant at Mehmood Booti, Ring Road, Lahore. LWMC Compost plant holds the capacity to process more than 500 Tons of municipal solid waste out of which nearly 80 to 100 tons of farm yard manure can be produced.

This plant utilizes organic, biodegradable material extracted from the municipal solid waste (MSW) mainly consisting of household kitchen waste, green waste and animal dung for production of processed farm yard manure (PFYM) named as “Beliya”.

Beliyaproduct is an organic soil conditioner and an environment friendly product which not only enhances soil fertility but also helps in maintaining its productivity and organic structure. It has the unique ability to improve the properties of soil physically, chemically and biologically in addition to supplying micro / macro nutrients to the plants.LWMC has started sellingBeliya to the nurseries, progressive farmers, and household customers. Golf courses, country clubs, and the private societies in Lahore have also been contacted for marketing of Beliya.

Most importantly, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Agri Business Division has procured 10 Metric Ton of Beliya for their farm at Kabirwala. LWMC has requested them for sharing their experience about its environment friendly natural soil supplement i.e., Beliya.—PR

