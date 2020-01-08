LWMC starts plantation drive at landfill site

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) kick started plantation drive in continuation of clean and green campaign according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab chief minister at Lakhodair landfill site.

LWMC chairman, LWMC MD, PHA chairman and vice-chairman, WASA vice-chairman, Punjab Excise and Taxation chairman followed by member of the Punjab assembly and other senior leaders of PTI inaugurated the activity and planted saplings. All the participants were of the view that the provision of cleaner and healthier environment to the citizens was the one of the top priorities of LWMC and this plantation drive would continue with same spirit throughout the year and LWMC would plant more than 2000 saplings in this regard.

LWMC chairman and MD stated that LWMC was playing its vital role in clean and green campaign which was vigorously going on well. On this occasion, LWMC MD Rao Imtiaz Ahmad stated that this plantation would add beauty to this landfill site and will help reduce pollution in the surrounding.

The LWMC spokesperson stated that in parallel to cleanliness operation in the city department was also conducting regular awareness activities with an aim to improve the behavior of citizens regarding proper disposal of solid waste.