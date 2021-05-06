LWMC staff to perform duty during lockdown, Eid

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) never fails to provide services to the citizens of Lahore. LWMC cleanliness operation continues even during lockdown and Eidul Fitr.

In this regard, office order has been issued on the directions of CEO LWMC Imran Ali which states: In pursuance of the Guidelines – Mobility Control Measures from 8-16 May, 2021 including Lockdown & Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays, issued by Govt of Pakistan, Ministry of Interior, Islamabad, all the field operational /

Workshops staff of Lahore Waste Management Company will perform their duties as per routine in their respective field / offices / workshops.

Furthermore, the staff that will perform their duties during holidays in respective offices / field will be compensated.

Sanitary workers will be paid Rs500 per day whereas Rs800 per day will be paid to the drivers and technical staff for performing their

duties on holidays.