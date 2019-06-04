Staff Reporter

On the special directions of Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Khalid Nazir department is ensuring waste free Lahore on this Eid-ul-Fitr as per its tradition and practice of yester years. In this context, the company management has issued its Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Chand Raat and Eid’s three days. To ensure the cleanliness condition and arrangements in the city during Eid holidays of all officials and staff has been cancelled.

LWMC staff will render its services in all big and small markets in three shifts on last day of Ramzan i.e 6 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 10 pm and 10 pm to 6 am (Eid morning). Midnight operations will continue till Eid prayers and special arrangements have been made to sweep, sprinkle and lime in the surroundings of masajids and Eid Gahs all over the city. After cleaning, confirmation certifications will be received from Imams and respective administrations. Each masjid and Eid Gah will be provided with two sanitary workers to ensure cleanliness.

Also the graveyards of city will be provided special services and surroundings will be kept waste free on all three days. The Eid operations starting from 4th June also includes frequent checking of containers and ensures lifting of these as per requirement. As a value addition to services, LWMC communication team will conduct various cleanliness awareness activities in all major markets and parks during these four days sensitizing people to maintain waste free surroundings even in the busy hours. On Chand Raat,

LWMC will put up special awareness camps in Anarkali and Liberty market with its mobilization teams briefing buyers and vendors on curses of littering. Special messages through Imam Masjids will also be given to people about importance of cleanliness in religion and its positive impacts on day to day life as well as environment. Further all LWMC offices shall remain open on Eid Days for public service. The contractors Albayrak and Ozpak will also remain active in the field to give city exemplary sanitation services on this holy occasion. LWMC’s helpline 1139 and Clean Lahore Mobile Application will stay alert with all resources to address waste related complaints during these four days.