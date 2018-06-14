LWMC shared performance report

LWMC shared its Performance of 2017-18 report via Press conference. Acting Managing Director LWMC Nusrat Tufail Gill, GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and Senior Manager Communication Ali Mahar shared the performance report.

MD LWMC briefed that since January 2018 till date LWMC has lifted 9 Lacs 13Thousand Tons of waste and disposed of in an environment friendly manner.

Rehabilitation of MehmoodBooti (old dumpsite) is under process and as per the latest update LWMC in collaboration with PHA has planted more than 14500 trees which are well looked by the management. Conversion of Mehmood Booti into park is first of its kind and will leave a fruitful impact on the environment.

Lahore waste management company was nominated as executing agency by the government of Punjab for implementation of “Establishment of Hospital Waste Management System” in Lahore.

HWM project is executed in which Incinerators Installed at Children’s Hospital are operationalized and approximately 2.5-3 tons of infectious hospital waste is being collected from the following hospitals and is incinerated.

Till date LWMC has incinerated more than 207 tons of infectious hospital waste. In order to make hospital waste management more efficient LWMC MIS department innovated mobile application Waste Eye by which transparency will be observed. Talking on the occasion GM Operations Sohail Anwar Malik stated that during Eid-ul-Fitr LWMC will make extra ordinary cleanliness arrangements, special cleanliness operation (Zero Waste) will be carried out on Chand Raat, special mechanical washing of major mosques, eidghahs and roads, all workers will be present during 3 days of Eid.

He also briefed that LWMC is well prepared and well equipped before Monson; LWMC will carry desilting operation, establishment of emergency control room to cater complaints and ensure presence of workers on marked 146 choking points. Senior Manager Communication Ali Mazhar expressed that during Ramzan social mobilizers performed survey in 30 Ramzan Bazar inking public review on sanitation services provided, according to the survey 89% citizens of Lahore are Satisfied from the cleanliness services of LWMC whereas 11% citizens of Lahore are of the view that there is a room to improve the cleanliness services of LWMC in the city.

Further he also elaborated that LWMC has comprehensive community awareness plan during monsoon and on EidulFitr. Acting MD LWMC thanked the journalists and guest in his concluding note.—PR

Related