LWMC removes more than 1500 tons of waste

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has removed more1500 tons of waste from at least 580 open places and plots unfortunately being used as dumping points by the citizens. Machinery along with workers was specifically deployed to clean & re-clean such points identified by LWMC monitoring team. Wahga Town, Nishtar Town, Ravi Town, Johar Town, Band Par Area, Sabzazaar, FatehGarh, Chungiamarsidhu,Sitara colony, Kahna, Rashee Pura, Peer Naseer Village, Afshaan Park and Shahdrah are the areas where open dumping of waste in such a way is usually found. In parallel to the said special plot clearance operation LWMC is also engaging enforcement team to take prompt actions against all those involved in illegal dumping.

Moreover, Managing Director LWMC Khalid Nazir said that department has made extra ordinary arrangements to lift waste from open plots which is just merely due to laxity from the public despite more than 9000 waste containers placed in the city people find it convenient to dispose of their waste in open plots.

He also added that the open plots clearance operation is continued till last open plot in the city and in this regard strict compliance is observed by all the management. Furthermore, citizens also ought to pay attention and avoid littering in open plots; in case of any waste related complaint citizens can dial 1139 helpline for its redressal.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp