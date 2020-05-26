LWMC remained up and alert during holidays

The Lahore Waste Management Company remained up and alert on all 3 days of Eid-ul-Fitr. Lahore Waste Management Company chairman and managing director ensured exceptional cleanliness services in every nook and corner of the provincial capital. LWMC carried out special cleanliness operation starting from Chand Raat till the third day of Eid according to the plan.

As a result of that, LWMC successfully lifted nearly 17000 tons of solid waste from the city and disposed of in an environment-friendly manner and in addition to this the department promptly resolved almost 210 complaints. Making extraordinary cleanliness arrangements almost everywhere includes, commercial markets of the city, graveyards, surroundings of recreational areas, parks, mosques, Eidghahs, open plots, major and minor road, walled city, etc.

LWMC international contractor’s also deployed all possible resources i-e workforce and machinery in the field during 3 days of Eid. The whole cleanliness operation was monitored by LWMC chairman and MD who paid multiple visits across the city and appreciated the role of field workers and officers followed by the distribution of sweets among the workers.

The chairman said the department has been working tirelessly with a dedication to facilitating citizens; he added that under all circumstances LWMC has always been on the forefront responsibly performing their duty.

LWMC MD stated that department started cleanliness operation one day before the Eid and it continued with the same pace till 3rd day. The cleanliness arrangements/condition was witnessed to all citizens of Lahore. GM Operations said that the department carried out Eid special cleanliness operation under the eye of top management which was a successful one. LWMC spokesperson acknowledged the cooperation of the public during Eid.