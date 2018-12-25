LWMC releases plan to ensure cleanliness on Christmas

Staff Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has released its Christmas plan aiming to maintain overall cleanliness and neat environment around the Christian localities, missionary schools, Christmas bazaars and churches across the city by efficiently collecting and transporting solid waste generated during Christmas days.

Separate duty roasters of staff and Waste Collection & Transportation Vehicles have been issued to both Turkish companies Albayrak & Ozpak with strict instructions to implement the plan as per need. Mechanical washing of some 140 major Churches in the city has already begun.

Adjacent areas and roads to leading churches will also be both manually and mechanically swept and washed and later on lime will be applied to give pavements a clean look. Deputy General Manager Operations Mr. Asif Iqbal will lead the managerial and monitoring team.

According to LWMC spokesperson and head of Communication Department Mr. Jamil Khawar, all workers are special assets of the company and LWMC sanitary workers will be facilitated on getting 50% off on joy rides in Jillani Park & Gulshan e Iqbal Park at the eve of Christmas day by showing their official ID Cards. LWMC always facilitates its workers on such events and shows solidarity & happiness.

