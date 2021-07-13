LWMC prepares Eid plan

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Waste Management Company will establish 119 transfer stations and 3,304 pickups will collect waste from nine towns under a comprehensive Eidul Azha cleanliness plan.

According to the plan, 330 excavators, 266 trolleys, 185 loaders and 1,085 dumpers will be deployed all the three days of Eidul Azha to effective cleanliness.

CEO LWMC Rafia Haider said that in Ravi Town 359, Shalimar 377, Wagah Town 258, Aziz Bhatti 289 and 247 pickups will be in the field to collect offals and other waste of the sacrificial animals.

Similarly in Gulberg Town 292, Samanabad Town 309, Allama Iqbal Town 505, Nishtar Town 454 and on Ring Road 34 pickups will be deployed as per plan.

She further said that 3,570 tents will be installed in 119 collection points across the City while 290 Eid camps will be set up in each UC as per plan. To maintain cleanliness, 1.5 million waste bags will be distributed among each house of 9 towns.

Lime and phenyl will also be sprinkled to improve the aesthetics of the city. She added that this is very first Eid for LWMC as an operational company as it was just monitoring company in previous year.