LWMC, PHA plant over 10,000 plants

Mehmood Booti was the oldest legitimate dumpsite, which was operational since 1997. The site is located along Ring Road 10 KM from Niazi Chowk. Total area of Mehmood Booti dumpsite is 320 Kanals (40 Acres / 16 Hectors). Waste Dumping operation was closed at Mehmood booti since the site reached its capacity.

As per the directions of Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Lahore Waste Management Company and PHA started working on the conversion of old dumpsite into park. After complete levelling and cutting of the site LWMC and PHA planted more than 11,000 plants at the site till date.

Project Engineer LWMC Mr. Hamid Zaman is looking after this project and state that this project is first of its kind and this conversion of dumpsite into park will have a very positive impact on environment.—APP

