LWMC MD roams, checks cleanliness in City

Lahore Waste Management Company Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad monitored cleanliness condition of the City.

In this regard, he paid visit to multiple areas including Ring Road, Akbari Mandi, Ravi Road, Multan Road, Gulshan Ravi, Samnabad, Iqbal Town, Barkat Market and Gulberg and its vicinity.

During the visit, the MD checked the security equipment provided to sanitary workers for possible protection from the coronavirus and applauded the staff for a satisfactory sanitation situation in the City.

He also said that the health of sanitary workers is dear to us and every possible step has been taken to protect them. The way our workers are working day and night in this difficult time of the corona outbreak is commendable.

Department is ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the city whereas citizens should also make sure they dispose of their waste properly instead of littering, he added.

LWMC spokesperson said that citizens should also cooperate with LWMC as it is social, moral and civic responsibility of every one and incase of filing complaint regarding waste citizens should dial LWMC Helpline 1139 or use Lahore Waste Management Company mobile application Clean Lahore.