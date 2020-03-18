LWMC MD asks employss to be extra careful

LWMC Chairman and Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad has strictly directed all the staff of the department to take maximum preventive measures against pandemic coronavirus.

He said that all the employees must wear facemasks and keep their hands clean. On the direction of the MD, special hand wash lotions have been placed in all washrooms of Metro Bus Service stations.

Further directions to international contractors were issued by LWMC in which it was stated that all employees of LWMC contractors must take cautionary measures against coronavirus. He stated that together we can defeat this pandemic by keeping ourselves and surrounding clean.

The chairman directed that any worker or office found not wearing mask will be fined. He said that department was sternly following the preventive measures strategy against coronavirus. LWMC spokesperson said citizens can play an important role in defeating this virus by keeping Lahore and their selves clean and in case of waste related issue they can always dial LWMC official helpline 1139 or mobile based application Clean Lahore can be used.