LWMC marked Christmas cake cutting ceremony

Staff Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), being an organization of more than 67% Christian employees, organized a Christmas cake cutting ceremony in order to wish Christian community particularly its Christian employees a very happy Christmas and to express solidarity with the community on their important religious eve.

Ceremony held at Alhamra art council and was attended by MD LWMC FarrukhQayyum Butt, religious leaders of Christian community and management of LWMC, Albrayak and Ozpak as guests.

