LWMC joins race to wash away coronavirus

Washed more than 10 Hospitals, Numerous roads, footpaths, Bus Stops with Disinfectant

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) in collaboration with district administration of Lahore takes exceptional measures to fight against pandemic coronavirus.

Lahore Waste Management Company carried out special washing operation with disinfectant in which almost all the major/minor roads of the city followed by hospitals that includes Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, Lady Walington Hospital, Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, Mian Munshi Hospital, Nawaz Sharif Hospital, Sheikh Zaid Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and others were part of this operation.

In addition to all of this almost all bus stops and foot paths of the city were also washed so that pandemic coronavirus suspecting of spreading can be decreased.

Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman stated that department is using all of its resources to keep the city clean in addition to special services being given to fight against coronavirus.

He added that I myself and Managing Director Lahore Waste Management Company is monitoring every operation in the city and also observing zero tolerance.

Lahore Waste Management Company managing director stated that department is working in close coordination with district administration of Lahore and we are proving extra ordinary cleanliness services in the city despite our exceptional efforts to fight against this pandemic virus.

He also said that in wake of this virus department has given all personal protective equipment’s to its employee’s that includes masks, gloves, kits etc.

Lahore Waste Management Company spokesperson stated that by keeping ourselves and surrounding clean we can defeat this pandemic. He said that citizens should keep Lahore clean and incase of any waste related issue they can always dial helpline 1139 or can use mobile based application Clean Lahore.