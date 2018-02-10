LWMC inks MoU with Green Earth Recycling

Staff Reporter

LWMC took another step towards zero waste; LWMC is responsible for collecting and transporting waste in an environment friendly manner to the dump site in the city.

LWMC is nearly collecting 6500 tons of waste per day out of which nearly 1000 tons of waste is being sold to DG Khan Cement where they are producing RDF(refused derived fuel) and from nearly 150 tons of waste LWMC is manufacturing compost from its own compost plant. In order to promote recycling and reducing load of waste on landfill site, LWMC singed a MoU with Green Earth Recycling.

Managing Director LWMC Bilal Mustafa Syed along with GM Planning and Projects Nusrat Gill, GM HR & Admin Farrukh Butt, GM Operations Asif Iqbal, Senior Manager Operations Zahid Mushtaq, Senior Manager IT Usman Jarral and Head of Communication Department Ali Mazhar Chaudhary were present on the occasion. CEO Green Earth Recycling Zafar Bhatti expressed that performance of LWMC in the city is quite commendable and working towards recycling and promoting the concept is really acknowledged by us.

Green Earth Recycling has been working in the field of recycling for years and has the capacity to support LWMC in this regard, as LWMC will be providing solid waste to GER for recycling purpose.