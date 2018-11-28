LWMC holds clean & green awareness seminar at Beacon House School

Staff Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company in close coordination with district administration conducted Cleanliness Awareness Seminar at Beacon house School System on Clean and Green campaign. LWMC is holding awareness sessions in both public and private educational institutes followed by field activities i-e markets, residential and commercial areas etc.

The emphasis of the company is to provide clean environment with proper cooperation of public specially the young batch which is the majority in the population of the country. In Continuation, to Clean & Green campaign the seminar was organized in both boys and girls section of the school. MD LWMC Mr.Farrukhqayyum butt, Head of Communication Mr. Jamil Khawar followed by other officers took part in the session.

Head of Communication Mr. Jamil Khawar and Deputy Manager Communication, LWMC Mr. M. Umair Khan briefed the students and faculty members on the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens/students can participate in maintaining cleanliness.

Further, he also briefed the audience about the initiatives taken by LWMC i-e Compost, Landfill etc. followed by the latest administrative rights to impose fines for improper disposal of solid waste. Screening of informative documentary on solid waste was the part of the session. On the occasion, MD LWMC stated that organizing such awareness session is a very key component of the organization and reason behind to raise awareness is to reach maximum people and especially the upcoming new generation which can play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness in the city. Further MD LWMC also briefed the audience regarding LWMC ongoing and future potential projects. He also invited students with faculty members on 1-day study visit of LWMC and its sites.

Later an interactive session and awareness walk within the premises of the school to raise awareness regarding cleanliness.

Share on: WhatsApp