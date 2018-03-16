LWMC facilitated solid waste management system in Gujranwala

Staff Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company facilitated solid waste management system in Gujranwala. Dedicated team for the city was routed to perform special cleanliness operation.

LWMC facilitated GWMC and Administration by conducting special cleanliness operation in which nearly more than 2032 tons of Solid waste was lifted and disposed of in an environment friendly manner. This operation was carried out with the help of 4 dumpers and 2 tractor loaders which made nearly 375 trips to the designated dump site and lifted all the waste in the city.

The whole operation was monitored by Senior Manager Operations Zahid Mushtaq, Deputy Manager Operations Rana Faisal and Deputy Manager Operations Hassan Khalid.

MD LWMC Bilal Mustafa Syed stated that LWMC is always willing to help other Waste Management Companies and administrations upon their request and always try to facilitate them in improving their capacity.

Further he also mentioned that LWMC performance in the city is improving day by day as residents of Lahore are becoming more aware of their sanitation responsibility and it is a mutual effort of public and government in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

Managing Director GWMC also appreciated the untiring effort and assistance of LWMC for Gujranwala.