LWMC to facilitate Christian workers on Christmas

City Reporter

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), comprising over 68 percent Christian employees, has taken certain measures aimed at facilitating them on the occasion of Christmas.

According to a spokesman for LWMC, the measures include payment of advance salary along with an additional annual incentive, awards of best employees of the year 2017 and best cleanliness arrangements in and around Christian localities, worship places and recreational public points.

Besides holding cake cutting ceremonies in zonal offices, a central ceremony will be held on December 22 at Town Hall in which workers with good performance will be awarded appreciation certificates and prizes.

Chairman LWMC Col (R) will be the chief guest at the ceremony.

On 25 and 26 December, Christian workers along-with their families would also be able to enjoy discounted recreation especially joyride at Race Course and Gulshan-e-Iqbal park as a token of care and love.