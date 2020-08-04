LWMC disposes of record animals waste

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister, Lahore Waste Management Company carried successful Eidul Azha Cleanliness Operation in the provincial capital.

The LWMC disposed of record breaking 54,000 tonnes of animal waste particularly offal during three days of Eid.

The operation was backed by day and night working of thousands of sanitary workers, machinery including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders, and on the support of Turkish Contractor Companies i.e.

Albayrak and Ozpak. The CM appreciated Solid Waste Management arrangements of the company during all days of Eid.

LWMC chairman and MD followed by other officials paid a frequent visit across the city to monitor Eid Ul Azha’s cleanliness operation.

They also monitored the whole operation from the video wall control room. Chairman LWMC said that the department is working in the light of Chief Minister Direction.

The entire staff of LWMC deserves appreciation over their exceptional performance during Eid.