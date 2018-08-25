LWMC disposed more than 44 thousand tons of animal waste

Staff Reporter

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) disposed record breaking more than 43 thousand (breaking all previous records) tons of animal waste particularly offal during three days of Eid-ul-Azha. Operation was backed by day and night working of more than 15 thousand sanitary workers, a total of 2000 machinery including pickups and on toe support of Turkish Contractor Companies i.e. Albayrak and Ozpak.

LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 44 thousand tons of animal waste i.e. collection of offal using 2.1 Million waste bags which were distributed among masses at Eid Camps, Model Camps, Shops, Mosques and during door to door campaigns. Strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets engaging additional pickups and transportation of waste firstly to 116 temporary waste collection & transfer stations and later on to dump sites. 297Eid camps established at Union Council level helped work in a better and well-coordinated way. Animal waste was dumped at specially established dumping points in an environment friendly manner covering it with soil and lime. Special arrangements were made at major slaughter houses by deploying workers and machinery there including mechanical washing applying phenyl, Dettol and Arq-e-Gulab.

Chairman & MD LWMC paid frequent visits across the city i-e Mughal pura, Salamat pura, Taj Bagh, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, KotLakhpat, Shahdara, Sign pura, China scheme. Chairman and MD LWMC also went to narrow streets of walled city on motorbikes to ensure cleanliness. A positive response from the public was there for LWMC. They also visited multiple transfer stations to monitor the cleanliness operation in which Commission Lahore Division and renowned Film and TV star Jan Rambo accompanied them. Chairman LWMC also distributed sweets among the workers who performed well during ‘Eid operation.

MD LWMC suspends Zonal officer and sanitary supervisors over bad performance:

As per the instructions of Chairman LWMC, MD LWMC suspended 4 officials over poor performance in their respective areas. GM Operation Sohail Anwar Malik stated that especially during eid operation LWMC is known for no/zero tolerance. We all are working as a team to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Lahore.

Known Film and TV Star Afzal khan (Jan Rambo) also took part in LWMC activities from Eid Day1 till 3rd Day of Eid, Rambo paid visit to multiple camps of LWMC and distributed waste bags among public, further he also swept the roads of Walled city with LWMC sanitary workers in order to sensitize people. He even himself washed the QurbanGagh (JamiyaNaemia). Actor Rambo stated that I am thankful to LWMC for inviting me and I am always on toes to help LWMC in this noble cause which is the responsibility of every citizen of Lahore, Pakistan.RenownFilm Star Sahiba also stepped in support of LWMC operation cleanup in the city. She sent a video message which was later on aired and in the message she emphasized the people of Lahore to use waste bags provided by LWMC and avoid littering. She also stated that LWMC workers are working day and night to provide a clean environment kindly support them in this regard.

Chairman & MD LWMC hold an Emergency Press Conference in response to the statements made by Mayor Lahore.

Chairman and MD LWMC hold an important and emergency press conference to the statements made by Mayor Lahore regarding cleanliness situation in the city. Chairman and MD stated that after the negative comments made by Mayor, it directly demoralized the workers working in the field and left a very bad impression. Cleanliness operation was affected by rain at Shalimar town which came to its normal speed right after rain. Mayor Lahore is respected on all platforms but such comments are not commendable where 15k workers are performing day and night to ensure best cleanliness services.

All operational activities were monitored in the state of the art Video Wall Monitoring room at LWMC head office i.e. Video Wall Room, setup in LWMC head office. Commissioner Lahore Division, Chairman LWMC Anwar ul Haq, MD LWMC Farrukh Butt and other officials remained in the field during three days of Eid and monitored operations both from the control room and field areas. Operations were also monitored by android based mobiles system and pictorial record was maintained and nearly18 thousand pictures were made available on the portal of Punjab Information and Technology Board. Commissioner Lahore Division along with Chairman and MD LWMC visited multiple waste transfer stations, LWMC Head office, Video Wall monitoring room where Senior Manager Monitoring Shoaib Dar briefed the officials regarding latest software in use to monitor all Eid operations he also gave a demonstration of live waste tonnage report.

Resolved more than 13000 complaints received on 1139 Helpline

More than 13000 citizens contacted LWMC via helpline 1139 for assistance and resolution of their waste related complaints. 99 percent complaints were immediately responded and resolved and remaining was addressed before the concluding operation. According to LWMC spokesperson Jamil Khawar, LWMC administration has thanked citizens for exemplary cooperation during all days of Eid.

In view of Eid Ul Azha cleanliness operation preparation LWMC finalized 3 dumping sites prior to timely engage all machinery lifting animal waste to avoid any delay in the dumping process. All animal waste was dumped in an environment friendly manner with proper soil and lime cover. Concluding ‘Eid operation LWMC also mechanically washed more than 65 collective sacrifice points followed by more than 200 mosques and cattle markets.

