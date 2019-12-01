LWMC directed to remove garbage outside Panagah

City Reporter

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Badar on Sunday visited ‘Panagah’ (shelter home) at Thokar Niaz Baig and reviewed administrative affairs. According to official sources here, the AC also checked the attendance of the staff of the shelter home.

He said that 93 persons stayed at Panagah Saturday night adding that wheelchairs have also been arranged to facilitate the people. He also reviewed cleanliness condition in kitchen in the shelter home besides directing the relevant authority to ensure dengue spray.