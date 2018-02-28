LWMC conducts cleanliness awareness seminar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Communication and Community Interface Department conducted cleanliness awareness seminar at Queen Mary College, Lahore.

LWMC conducts awareness raising programs throughout the year whose emphasis is to change the behaviour of people regarding proper disposal of solid waste in the city. In this context seminar was organized in the said educational institute where nearly hundred students, faculty members took part. Principal Queen Mary College Dr. Irfana Mariam, College Administrator Ms. Rehana Asghar also participated in the session.

Deputy Manager Communication, LWMC Mr.M.Umair Khan briefed the students and faculty members on role of LWMC in the city and how citizens can participate in maintaining cleanliness. Further he also briefed audience about the initiatives taken by LWMC i-e Compost, Landfill etc followed by latest administrative rights to impose fine for improper disposal of solid waste. Screening of informative documentary on solid waste was the part of the session.

Later an interactive session was also conducted among the students in which students participated actively; students of the college appreciated the role of LWMC in the city and such awareness raising programs. Principal Queen Mary Dr. Irfana Mariam stated in concluding speech the role of LWMC in the city is quite commendable but the same time public participation and cooperation is the dire need of the dime, without prompt response of people LWMC alone cannot achieve its mission. She also shared the eye opening difference of cleanliness in Karachi and Lahore.